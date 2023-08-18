▶️ Redmond man arrested following road rage incident

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

59-year-old David Leppert of Redmond was arrested Thursday after a road rage altercation with another driver.

The incident took place near NW Negus Place and NW Canal Blvd.

Police say they were aided by witness reports and videos taken from the dispute.

Leppert was arrested on multiple charges including assault, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct.

RELATED: Smith Rock Park Rangers urge river wading to stop during bridge construction

RELATED: Cascade Car Show rolls into Redmond this Saturday