Road closures set for Bend Marathon

The Bend Marathon returns Saturday and several local roads will be closed for the safety of the runners.
The event begins and ends in The Old Mill District’s west parking lot near the Hampton Inn.
Bend Marathon – This special event will be occupying various local, collector, and arterial roads within Bend. This event will take place from 7 AM – 5 PM.
Road closure information listed below:
Galveston between 14th Street and NW Riverside Boulevard
SW Columbia Street between SW Colorado Avenue and SW Bond Street
SW Shevlin Hixon Drive between SW Columbia Street and SW Allen Road
SW Bradbury Way between SW Allen Road and SW Shevlin Hixon Drive
