Part of I-84 westbound will close for recovery of two semi’s in Columbia River

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

I-84 westbound at Biggs Junction, milepost 103, will close Monday morning August 28 at 7:00 a.m. for recovery of two semi trucks that crashed and went into the Columbia River over the weekend.

Westbound lanes will be closed from Biggs Junction to Celilo for at least a few hours while special equipment is brought in to get the trucks out of the river.

Westbound traffic can use the Old Highway 30/OR 206 that runs parallel to I-84 as a westbound detour route and get back onto I-84 at Celilo.

Traffic can also use US 97 to cross the river at Biggs Junction and use State Route 14 in Washington, returning to I-84 via the US 197 bridge at The Dalles.

The length of the closure will depend on the complexity of the recovery.