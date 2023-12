by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

2024 is just around the corner, and if you want to ring in the new year with a bang… this is the event for you.

Erin Osaki from Riverhouse on the Deschutes joined Megan Sinclair on Good Morning Central Oregon to tell us all about the Mad Hatter Ball.

The event starts at 6:00 p.m. on December 31 until 12:30 a.m. From silent auctions to live performances, this party will have it all. You can get your online now.