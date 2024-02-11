▶️ Hundreds come to shop Central Oregon’s biggest women’s consignment event

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

River Bend Kids hosted a women’s consignment clothing event and ‘Galentine’s’ party over the weekend.

Thousands of women’s clothing items, shoes, purses and home décor from over 60 consigners filled the space at the Riverhouse Convention Center.

The event was free to attend and offered a fun way to sell unwanted clothing to make some extra cash or just shop while updating your wardrobe at a great price.

“I think it’s all about recycling when it gets down to it, just reusing everything we have, and things have gotten so expensive lately. This is just a way you can get all the nice stuff, even in Central Oregon where we don’t have access to all the big brands,” said Meghan Brown, co-organizer for River Bend Kids.

River Bend Kids will hold a spring kid’s clothing sale on April 18th through the 21st at Seventh Mountain Resort.

Another women’s consignment clothing event is planned for the fall.

For more information on how to consign clothing or attend future events visit their website

