Rising country star Jon Pardi to play Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Rising country star Jon Pardi will play the Hayden Homes Amphitheater on Saturday, July 23.

Special guests Lainey Wilson and Hailey Whitters will open.

This is the 20th announced show of the 2022 Les Schwab Tires Concert Series.

The online-only presale runs Thursday, March 3, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. here.

Password = local

And the general on sale opens Friday, March 4, online and in-person at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District.

CMA and ACM Award-winning singer/songwriter/producer Jon Pardi announced today his “Ain’t Always The Cowboy” tour named after his critically acclaimed song of the same name.

The tour, presented by CASE Construction Equipment, is set to kick off in Irving, Texas on July 14th and run through October 1 with a headlining show at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater.

“I’m really excited to take two great friends and great artists out as openers for the ‘Ain’t Always The Cowboy’ tour,” said Pardi.

Pardi broke the news in his American Songwriter February Issue Cover Story, where he opened up about his new single, “Last Night Lonely” and his upcoming tour with two of Nashville’s most

He’s earned numerous #1 singles, including “Head Over Boots,” “Dirt On My Boots,” “Heartache on the Dancefloor,” “Heartache Medication,” and more.

His latest album, Heartache Medication, solidified Jon Pardi’s place as country music’s neo-traditionalist icon, earning critical praise including spots on Rolling Stone’s “Best Albums of the Year” and The Los Angeles Times “Best Albums of the Year” (#4) list as the only country artist/album represented.

A “hero in the making” (Variety), Pardi is noted for his “long-lasting mark on the genre” (Music Row) and his impressive ability to carve out his own path creating “the kind of country music multiple generations came to know, and love can still work on a mass scale” (Variety). Pardi continues to “apply new ideas to country’s old sounds” (Los Angeles Times) and “bring authenticity back into Country music” (People).

For more information, visit www.jonpardi.com.