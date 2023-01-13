▶️ Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band to play in Bend this June

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Beatles legend Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band are coming to Bend’s Hayden Homes Amphitheater on June 3 and tickets go on sale next week.

The band includes Steve Lukather (Toto, Bee Gees), Colin Hay (Men At Work), Edgar Winter (David Lee Roth Band), Warren Ham (Kansas, Toto), Hamish Stuart (Average White Band), Gregg Bissonette (David Lee Roth Band, Spinal Tap, Electric Light Orchestra).

“I love playing with the All Starrs and can’t wait to be back out on the road again with this band. I send Peace and Love to you all and we hope to see you out there,” Starr said in a statement announcing the concert.

Online presale is Thursday, January 19, from 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. The password is LOCAL.

General sale starts Friday, January 20 at 10:00 a.m.

Other artists announced this season include:

Death Cab for Cutie (June 17)

Whiskey Myers (June 22)

Noah Kahan (Aug. 19)

Sylvan Esso (Aug. 27)

Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R. (Sept. 4)

