▶️ Bend trailer theft caught on Ring video camera

Footage from a neighbor’s Ring camera in Bend caught a vehicle pulling up to a trailer that was reported stolen on Friday.

The incident occurred on a dirt road that runs along the Pilot Butte Cemetery.

Video footage shows what Bend Police say is believed to be a 2007 Lincoln Navigator pulling alongside a gray, 2021 Iron Eagle trailer. While the footage does not show the actual theft, the victims recognize the vehicle as belonging to a 40-to-50-year-old white woman who they think may be living in her car and could have been casing the trailer for months.

The trailer is 6 foot-by 12 foot, dark gray, with stabilizing jacks on the back end and no license plate.

The victim has posted a $500 reward for return of the item and say they will accept the return of the trailer from the alleged thief without consequence.

Bend Police are currently investigating the theft.

