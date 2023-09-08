Hayden Homes Amphitheater announces 1st act of 2024 concert season

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Hayden Homes Amphitheater announced its first act for the 2024 concert season.

Rising country music star Riley Green will perform on May 18, 2024 with special guests Tracy Lawrence and Ella Langley.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 15 online at BendConcerts.com and in person at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District.

Green will perform as part of his 33-city tour to promote his “Ain’t My Last Rodeo” album, set for release on Oct. 13.

The announcement comes as the amphitheater wraps up its 2023 slate. KIDZ BOP performs Friday night followed by The Lumineers Saturday and Sunday. Jelly Roll performs Monday and the season wraps up next Thursday with Counting Crows.

