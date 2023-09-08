Hayden Homes Amphitheater announces 1st act of 2024 concert season

Hayden Homes Amphitheater announced its first act for the 2024 concert season.
The announcement comes as the amphitheater wraps up its 2023 slate. KIDZ BOP performs Friday night followed by The Lumineers Saturday and Sunday. Jelly Roll performs Monday and the season wraps up next Thursday with Counting Crows.
