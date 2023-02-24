▶️ Ridgeview cheerleaders competing at nationals this weekend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Ridgeview Ravens cheerleading team from Redmond is competing at a national competition this weekend.

The Ravens team performed Friday morning at the USA Spirit Nationals. The three-day event is happening in Anaheim, Calif.

They are coming off a 2nd place finish in the 5A Traditional division at the OSAA state championships. They followed that up by winning the 5A title at the Oregon Cheerleading Coaches Association tournament.

The Ravens team got a big sendoff from the school this week, which you can see in the video above.

We’re reaching out to learn more about how they did this weekend.

