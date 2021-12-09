Ridgeview High School lockdown ends, ‘no known threat to students’

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Redmond’s Ridgeview High School was put on lockdown Thursday after someone reported a student had a gun on campus, according to police.

Later Thursday, the district and police issued a joint statement saying “there is no known threat to students or staff at Ridgeview High School. No arrests were made. There are no injuries, and all students and staff are safe.”

The statement said no evidence of a firearm was found.

The lockdown started at 12:43 p.m. after staff received a report that a student had a gun on campus, according to the release.

Police were notified and responded and the lockdown lasted for 98 minutes and students were all released by 2:30.

The Redmond School District sent phone messages to all parents telling them Redmond Police had responded and asking them not to come to the school.

Someone commented on our Facebook page that their granddaughter was in a dark, locked classroom on the floor during the lockdown.

