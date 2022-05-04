Ridgeview High School principal announces departure after over a decade

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Ridgeview High School principal Lee Loving announced he will be leaving his current role at the end of this school year.

Loving has served as Ridgeview’s principal since 2012, and will soon be the new superintendent at the North Santiam School District in Stayton, Oregon.

Loving took to Facebook Wednesday afternoon to share the announcement on the high school’s official page.

“It has been my distinct honor to serve as the principal of Ridgeview High School for the past 11 years. Serving your family and the families of Redmond has been my great pleasure. We have amazing students and I have truly enjoyed getting to know and love so many of them. Not only will I miss our students, but also our staff. The Ridgeview staff is the best. They care deeply about our students and come every day ready to serve and love them.”

“Thank you for embracing my family and me from day one. We are so grateful for the opportunity to help open Ridgeview High School and establish our positive culture in working toward making every student’s educational experience the best it could be. Even though we are excited about this new adventure in Stayton, part of our hearts will always be with Raven Nation.”

“Thank you for supporting Ridgeview. Thank you for trusting us with your children’s education. Thank you for your trust in me. Raven families, it has been a true honor.”

Loving was one of four superintendent finalist for the Redmond School District in 2020.