Tyas Selby is a Ridgeview High School senior and pole vaulter who is trying to jump his way onto the international scene.

Selby is the defending Oregon 5A state champion in pole vault. He was recently invited to an international tournament in Australia.

“I was in class and I got a note. It described that there was 150 chosen. And you get to compete in Australia, all over Sydney and other places. Then you go out to Hawaii and you get to do what you do best,” Selby said.

For 17-year-old Selby, adversity is just another bar to vault over.

“When I was a freshman, I jumped for two meets and then I tore my hip flexor. And then I jumped sophomore year at state, got sixth. And then last year, I jumped at state and won the 5A division.”

He’s been vaulting since middle school, but because of canceled seasons due to COVID and injuries, Selby was left at a disadvantage among the competition.

That was just the beginning.

“My mom, she can’t have me live with her because her children got taken away. So I’ve been living with my dad since I was 10. Recently, he got into cocaine and some other drugs so he couldn’t afford me to live with him. So I had move in with my friend. I’m going to school and working and doing all that stuff on my own,” Selby said.

The young vaulter had a hill to climb if he wanted to leave his mark.

This summer, he did just that in the Oregon state championship.

“14.9 (feet). I jumped that at state last year.”

That record ascended Selby to state champion, beating second place by 3.25 inches.

Selby has accomplished what most could only dream of doing, and he’s done it all on his own.

He hopes to raise his goal of $5,400 to pay for the trip by March. Selby has set up a GoFundMe where you can donate to help fund his trip.