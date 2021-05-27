Rickard Road to close June 7th for paving work to begin

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes County Road Department plans to begin road construction on Rickard Road between Gosney Road and U.S. Highway 20 east of Bend on June 1.

The project will include constructing a newly paved road from the end of pavement east of Bozeman Trail to U.S. 20.

The project will also include improving the Rickard Road intersection at U.S. 20, paving Rickard Road between Gosney Road and the existing end of pavement and other safety improvements.

The $1.6 million project will be constructed by the county’s contractor, Knife River Corporation – Northwest.

The project is expected to be completed by August 30.

Beginning Monday, June 7, Rickard Road will be closed from the end of pavement east of Bozeman Trail to U.S. 20 in order to construct the newly paved road.

A designated detour route will be in place on Gosney Road for access to and from U.S. 20. Residents living on Rickard Road within the closure will have access during construction.

Please visit deschutes.org/news or TripCheck.com for current project traffic information.

For more project information, please contact the Deschutes County Road Department, at 541-388-6581.