by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Most COVID-19 restrictions and rules have lifted across Europe and travel there is starting to look a lot like it did before the pandemic. That means it’s time to think about how best to deal with the crowds if you’re planning a big trip.

Travel from the U.S. to Europe could soar as much as 600% compared to last year, according to recent data from Allianz Partners.

European travel expert Rick Steves just returned from a 45-day research tour of the continent.

“It’s just going to be busy. For the first time in my career, I’ve been recommending you need to make reservations for restaurant dinners,” Steves said.

Steves also advises figuring out which museums require advance reservations, determining when cruise ships will be docked to avoid places when they’re crowded with passengers and visiting secondary cities.

Steves says he avoids the most heavily traveled areas of Europe in the summer, like the Mediterranean, preferring to head north.

