Rick Springfield coming to Hayden Homes Amphitheater this summer

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Do you wish you had Jessie’s Girl? Maybe you want to call Jenny at 867-5309 — on September 7 in Bend.

Hayden Homes Amphitheater announced that Rick Springfield, Tommy Tutone and The Hooters are coming to the High Desert in what will be an 80s night.

Springfield’s top 40 hits include “Jessie’s Girl,” “Don’t Talk to Strangers,” “I’ve Done Everything for You,” “Love Somebody” and “Human Touch.”

He’ll be the headline with special guests Tommy Tutone of “867-5309 / Jenny” fame and The Hooters (“And We Danced”).

Online presale is Thursday, May 4, 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. The venue says you need to sign up for concert alerts to get the presale code.

General sale is Friday, May 5, 10 a.m. online or in-person at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District.

