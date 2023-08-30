▶️ Interview with Rick Springfield ahead of his Bend concert

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Best known for “Jessie’s Girl,” 80’s rocker Rick Springfield will perform at the Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend on Sept. 7. The Hooters and Tommy Tutone will also be there as special guests.

Good Morning Central Oregon’s Megan Sinclair got a chance to talk to Springfield as he travels the country on his tour bus.

