▶️ Cyclist’s cross-country journey for suicide prevention brings him to Bend

by Colby Enebrad | Central Oregon Daily News

One man’s motivation is guiding his journey through life and acros the country. It’s all for an important cause.

When tragedy struck Richard Lima and his family in early April of this year, Lima took to the pedals of his bicycle. His mission: bike across the nation, spreading awareness for suicide prevention.

“I lost a family member to suicide,” he said. “I had to do something. I couldn’t sit on my hands and I needed to bring awareness to an illness that is so prevalent in this country that needs to be addressed.”

Lima may be the one cycling, but he is not working alone. He has partnered with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), an organization that works to break the stigma around issues of mental health.

Lima’s journey began on June 4 in Mooresville, North Carolina.

He made it to Bend on Wednesday.

His trip is not over yet.

“We still have more Trek stores to stop at, with NAMI, on my way down to L.A,” he said.

He documents his travels on his Instagram at RichardLima1, where you can follow his journey across the country.

As for the bike, he has a plan for that too.

“The bike is being auctioned off at the end of the ride. So all proceeds are going to NAMI.”

To enter to win the bike, donate, or learn more about Richard’s ride, you can click this link.

If you or someone you know is struggling, you can call or text 988 anytime to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.