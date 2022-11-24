Army vet, Navy sailor stopped gunman at Colorado gay club

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A current U.S. Navy servicemember and an Army veteran are being applauded for helping subdue the gunman at a gay club in Colorado Springs.

Rich Fierro, the Army veteran, credits his military training and instincts in helping him disarm the attacker. He told reporters Monday how he grabbed the gunman’s body armor and began punching him.

Authorities say Fierro and another man, Thomas James, stopped the shooter after he began spraying bullets inside Club Q on Saturday night.

The rampage killed five people and wounded 17.

Fierro’s daughter’s boyfriend, Raymond Green Vance, was among those fatally shot.