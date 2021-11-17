Reynolds Middle School returns to online learning after fights

FAIRVIEW, Ore. (AP) — A middle school in Oregon will return to online learning this week, but not because of COVID-19.

Reynolds Middle School in Fairview, says it will cancel in-person learning for three weeks to develop safety protocols to address student fights and other inappropriate behavior.

Superintendent Danna Diaz said in an e-mail that more than 18 months of classroom disruptions have “taken a toll” on students and staff in the small town east of Portland.

The school returned to in-person learning this fall but it has been interrupted by quarantines.

Diaz says students are “struggling with socialization skills” after such turmoil.

“The safety and security of our students, families, and staff is our highest priority,” Diaz said in her email.

Like schools across Oregon, the 9,000-student Reynolds district shuttered all of its schools in March 2020, but then reopened them to hybrid learning in spring 2021 following Gov. Kate Brown’s direction.

The school, in Fairview, is one of three middle schools in the district.

It serves students from parts of Gresham, Fairview and Wood Village.