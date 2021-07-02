Restrictions now in place on Pilot Butte ahead of 4th of July fireworks

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Pilot Butte summit road and the summit itself is now closed as Oregon State Parks prepares for the annual 4th of July Fireworks Show.

The trail remains open and the parking lot is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

On July 4th, all access to the butte – including the trails – is closed to the public.

The Larkspur Trail will remain open and the parking lot is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

On Monday, the summit road will be closed to cars and the summit area will be closed to the public.

The trails will reopen on Monday and the parking lot is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Normal access should resume around 1 p.m.

Oregon State Parks also wants to remind everyone that pets are not allowed at the park during the fireworks show (other than service animals.)