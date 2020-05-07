Restoring salmon and steelhead into the Upper Deschutes

Fisheries biologists are studying the effects of an artificial high flow event on the Crooked River last weekend. It’s part of an effort to restore salmon and steelhead runs into the upper Deschutes basin. On this edition of The Great Outdoors, Brooke Snavely shows us the reasons and research behind the “pulse flow” event.

