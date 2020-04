Important steps are being taken this year in the efforts to restore salmon and steelhead runs to the upper Deschutes River basin. In this week’s Great Outdoors, Brooke Snavely takes us to a smolt acclimation pond on Whychus Creek near Sisters.

A special thanks to our Great Outdoors sponsor, Parr Lumber, for giving us the time and resources to explore the lakes, rivers and mountains across our beautiful state every Wednesday night on Central Oregon Daily.