Restaurants have reopened for dine-in customers after two months of to-go orders and curbside pick-up only.

But the restrictions that come with reopening create a new set of challenges for restaurant owners, and not all will survive this year. Fewer tables, fewer customers and less cash is a new reality in a world where social distancing is required.

Central Oregon Daily’s Allen Schauffler looked into the sometimes brutal math of the food and beverage business.