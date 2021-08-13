Resources scaled back as Bootleg Fire nears full containment

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Klamath Falls, OR – The Bootleg Fire, which, for a while was the nation’s largest wildfire, is now 98% contained and a Type 3 incident management team will assume command on Saturday.

In total, eight Incident Management Teams were assigned to manage the Bootleg Fire since it began on July 6.

The fire has been burning about 413,000 acres on land 28 miles northeast of Klamath Falls.

On Thursday afternoon, firefighters and helicopters from the Bootleg Fire provided assistance with two new fires in the area.

The Patton Meadow is approximately 2,000 acres on the Fremont-Winema-Forest west of Lakeview and the Willow Valley fire is on the Bureau of Land Management’s Lakeview District south of Bonanza at approximately 220 acres.

Both the Patton Meadow and Willow Valley fires have numerous air and ground wildland firefighting resources engaging, with more firefighting resources ordered. For more information about the Patton Meadow Fire, visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7798/.

As the Type 3 incident management organization continues to manage the Bootleg Fire, five fire engines and additional personnel will remain to patrol the fire area and assist with any new fires in the area.

The Oregon Department of Forestry will assume management of the Yainax and Walrus Fires effective Saturday, August 14 at 6:00 a.m.

“It has been an honor to work with the local, regional, and national cooperators on this incident,” said Incident Commander Rob Allen. “We are grateful for the support we’ve received from the local community. Every bit of it helped our firefighters contain this large fire under challenging circumstances.”