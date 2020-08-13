Residents told to evacuate as wildfire in Gorge area grows

MOSIER, Ore. (AP) — A wildfire that started between Hood River and The Dalles in Oregon has grown quickly prompting officials to order evacuations.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Oregon Department of Forestry tweeted about the fire near Mosier Wednesday afternoon.

At about 7 p.m. department spokesperson Christie Shaw estimated the blaze at about 50 acres (20 hectares) but at about 8:15 it had grown to 200 acres (81 hectares).

The department estimates about 200 structures are threatened by the fire. The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office has issued evacuation orders for people who live on several roads in the Mosier area.

Other nearby residents were told to be ready to evacuate if necessary.