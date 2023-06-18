Residents alerted to deck fire and safely evacuate home on Powell Butte Highway

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Fire & Rescue was dispatched to a structure fire at 62000 block Powell Butte Highway Saturday night.

The homeowners were woken by smoke alarms, safely evacuated and attempted to fight the reported deck fire with garden hoses.

Fire investigators traced the cause to improper disposal of smoking materials.

While there was no direct fire damage inside the home, there was moderate smoke damage and some water damage as several large windows had broken during the homeowners suppression efforts.

Damage is estimated at $150,000.