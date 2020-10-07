▶️ Residence in Bend catches fire after fan overheats; no one injured

An attic in a fourplex in Bend caught on fire Tuesday, causing around $10,000 worth of damage, according to Trish Connolly with Bend Fire.

At around 4 p.m., Bend Fire crews were dispatched to a structure fire at 1565 NW Wall Street. Crews found smoke coming out of one of the fourplex’s units.

Crews located a small attic fire caused by an overheated fan.

Parts of the rafters were charred from the fire, but the damage was mostly confined to the area around the attic fan. The fire didn’t extend to the other residences.

According to Dan Derlacki with Bend Fire, the unit damaged was a short-term rental and no one was staying there during the fire.

The estimated damage from the fire is around $5,000 for the structure and $5,000 for the contents. No one was injured.