Researchers returning for assessment of last US slave ship

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Researchers are returning to the Alabama coast to assess the sunken remains of the last slave ship to bring captive Africans to the United States.

The Alabama Historical Commission says a team will begin a 10-day evaluation of the remnants of the Clotilda on Monday.

A company plans to moor a 100-foot-long barge at the site with equipment to support divers and store artifacts that are removed from the water for analysis.

The Clotilda was scuttled in a river after illegally dropping off 110 West Africans on the Alabama coast in 1860.

Descendants of the captives still live nearby in a community called Africatown USA.