GOP hopes to end 35-year Oregon gubernatorial losing streak

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — It’s been 35 years since there was a GOP governor in Oregon, however there are 19 Republican candidate hopefuls on this year’s primary ballot.

Although political experts say this year, the Republican party may have a rare opportunity to earn the state’s highest elected position.

Oregonians are frustrated with the state of the state under Democratic leadership, a possible split in votes among the majority party as unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson makes a gubernatorial run in the fall and the noticeable absence of an incumbent this election as Gov. Kate Brown is term-limited.

