Republican Colorado elections clerk indicted in voting system breach

DENVER (AP) — A grand jury in Colorado has indicted a county election clerk who sowed doubt about the 2020 presidential election.

The indictment alleges Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters was part of a deceptive scheme to breach voting system technology used throughout the U.S.

Peters is a Republican elected in 2018 to oversee local elections and was charged with 10 counts.

They include attempting to influence a public servant, criminal impersonation and first-degree official misconduct.

Also facing charges in the case is Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley.

Peters over the past year has appeared onstage with supporters of former President Donald Trump who made false claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.