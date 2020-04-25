Republic Services gives workers weekly meals from local restaurants

Republic Services, a waste disposal and trash removal company, has started a “Committed to Serve” initiative in Central Oregon to help the company’s frontline employees along with local businesses.

Beginning in March, the company has provided weekly meals and gift cards to 115 employees and their families.

All the meals are purchased from local businesses, like Bend Burger Company, Baldy’s BBQ, Westside Taco Co. and New York City Subs, among others.

Kirstin Seiner, the general manager of Republic Services, said the initiative is a way to support small businesses along with frontline workers.

“The reaction from small business owners and employees has been pure appreciation,” Steiner said. “Additionally our employees feel a sense of pride being able to give back to the local communities we serve.”

Since Republic Services started the initiative, more than $6,000 has been spent at local restaurants.