▶️ Valuable animals stolen from Bend’s Reptile Zone; Caught on security cam

by Colby Enebrad | Central Oregon Daily News

“They stole a baby rattlesnake. That was stupid. That was very stupid,” said Jeff Jensen, owner of The Reptile Zone in Bend.

Someone broke into The Reptile Zone on Greenwood Avenue between 11:00 p.m. Sunday and 12:45 a.m. Monday.

The burglar stole up to $3,000 worth of inventory. It included two non-venomous snakes, a Pacman frog, several cages, two 40-gallon tanks, a tip jar with up to $60 inside and a baby rattlesnake.

The crook also destroyed a couple of surveillance cameras and cages.

Surveillance video shows the thief rummaging through cages. In the video below, the suspect is digging out a Pacman frog from its cage and placing it in another container to transport.

He was sporting a light-colored ski mask and jacket with a reflective patch on the left side of his chest.

In another clip, the suspect appears to answer a phone call and speaks to what sounds like a female voice over speaker.

Jensen says he thinks the burglar may be a young man who he has personally shown the back room of the store, which is not normally open to customers without permission.

“I’m pretty sure that it’s someone that we have allowed in the back for one reason or another. They knew my store,” Jensen said.

The suspect apparently entered the store by tearing out an A/C unit from a window in the back of the building, allowing access to the back room. Among the stolen animals is a special and prized snake Jensen has had for 7 years — an all white, blue-eyed ball python named Casper.

“He did all of my birthdays and presentations,” Jensen said. “Every kid I ever did a party for. Everybody wanted to hold Casper. I don’t know if I’ll ever see my guy, Casper. I don’t know if I’ll ever see him again. But I do want the guy to pay.”

There is a reward for anyone who has information that leads to an arrest. If you have any information, you can call Bend Police or The Reptile Zone at 541-728-0620.

