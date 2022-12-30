▶️ Reptile Zone tagged with graffiti 3 days after burglary arrests

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Reptile Zone store in Bend was found vandalized with graffiti Friday morning. It comes three days after police arrested a pair of teens in a November burglary at the store.

The words “Animal Abuser” were spray-painted in black on the store’s front door and a window. A profanity was also written. Store owner Jeff Jensen said it’s the same color used to spray paint the lenses of his security cameras during the Nov. 28 burglary.

Bend Police say Audrey Madison Groom, 18, and her 17-year-old boyfriend were arrested Tuesday in the burglary. A check of the jail register shows Groom is no longer lodged at the Deschutes County Jail. Central Oregon Daily News has not been able to confirm if the 17-year-old is still in juvenile detention.

The Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office said Friday it is still awaiting a report in the burglary case from Bend Police.

Jensen told Central Oregon Daily News that he had the chance to talk to the teens this week when he identified stolen items and animals. He said they claimed his animals were being kept in inhumane conditions.

“Almost every single breeder uses a rack system. It is not inhumane,” Jensen said Friday. “They’re kept clean. They’re kept watered. They’re kept fed. They’re kept warm. And so she doesn’t have a clue what she’s talking about.”

Bend Police confirmed a police report on the vandalism has been filed, but they could not provide any other details, including if they have any suspects.

But Jensen says he believes the teens came back to commit the vandalism. He points to past Instagram posts — featuring his animals — where he says they make similar claims.

Jensen said he’d like to address any people making such accusations face-to-face.

“You want to come and talk to me? Be a man and come to my store and face me and tell me what you think, and then allow what I think — the truth about animal breeding,” Jensen said.

Jensen also said he’s frustrated about how much things have changed around here over the past two decades.

“You know, when I moved here almost 19 years ago, you could leave your front door unlocked, your car unlocked. I didn’t worry about anybody breaking into my store. We live in different times and it sucks rocks,” said Jensen.

He said it was thankful that a woman who heard about the vandalism Friday showed up to the store with a kit of items to remove the graffiti. Jensen was also fighting back tears when he spoke of others in the reptile community on social media have reached out to help.