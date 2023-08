by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Governor Tina Kotek signed two healthcare-based house bills into law Tuesday.

House Bill 2022 called “Reproductive Health and Access to Care Act” gives protections to doctors and patients when accessing reproductive care.

House Bill 2697 addresses nurse staffing shortages. It sets staffing ratios and sets minimum staffing levels across the state.

RELATED: Self-serve gas now legal across Oregon as Kotek signs bill

RELATED: Gov. Tina Kotek signs bills addressing housing and homelessness