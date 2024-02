by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Representative Jason Kropf has announced his re-election campaign.

If elected, this would be Kropf’s third term as a representative.

He currently serves as representative for House District 54, which covers most of Bend.

He filed back in January but has been focusing most of his attention on current legislative issues rather than his re-election campaign.

