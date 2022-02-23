Reported Deschutes Co. COVID cases down for 5th straight week

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are 35 new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 6,519, Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported Wednesday.

Oregon’s 4,448th and 5,384th COVID-19-related deaths, reported on Nov. 3, 2021, and Dec. 13, 2021, respectively, were identified to be the same person. Because of this update, OHA is renumbering its report to start with 6,485 today.

OHA reported 1,160 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 690,481.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (19), Clackamas (78), Clatsop (6), Columbia (23), Coos (17), Crook (13), Curry (24), Deschutes (69), Douglas (42), Gilliam (1), Harney (3), Hood River (5), Jackson (118), Jefferson (24), Josephine (13), Klamath (11), Lake (3), Lane (87), Lincoln (14), Linn (38), Malheur (17), Marion (107), Morrow (4), Multnomah (166), Polk (27), Tillamook (12), Umatilla (22), Union (19), Wallowa (2), Wasco (26), Washington (120) and Yamhill (28).

Cases have now declined in Deschutes County for five straight weeks.

County health reported 537 cases last week, down from 1,000 cases two weeks ago and down from 4,500 cases the week of Jan. 15th.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Wednesday reported 35 COVID patients; three are in the ICU and two are on ventilators.

Of those 35 patients, 14 are fully vaccinated; two ICU patients are fully vaccinated.

The number represents those with “active COVID” upon admission and require special isolation or treatment. It does not include patients who are there for other reasons and also happen to test positive for COVID.

**A person is considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19 ≥ two weeks after receipt of the second dose in a 2-dose series (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna) or ≥ two weeks after receipt of the single dose of the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine.**

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 579, which is 18 fewer than yesterday. There are 110 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one more than yesterday.

There are 93 available adult ICU beds out of 672 total (14% availability) and 304 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,352 (7% availability).

2/23/2022 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 93 (14%) 40 (12%) 8 (8%) 19 (21%) 6 (10%) 0 (0%) 16 (36%) 4 (15%) Adult non-ICU beds available 304 (7%) 81 (4%) 15 (2%) 40 (6%) 44 (10%) 7 (14%) 68 (17%) 49 (40%)

Statewide regions are as follows:

Region 1: Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Multnomah, Tillamook and Washington counties

Region 2: Benton, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties

Region 3: Coos, Curry, Douglas and Lane counties

Region 5: Jackson and Josephine counties

Region 6: Hood River, Gilliam, Sherman and Wasco counties

Region 7: Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake and Wheeler counties

Region 9: Baker, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here. If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 5,564 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Feb. 22. Of that total, 439 were initial doses, 706 were second doses and 1,391 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 2,876 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Feb. 22.

The seven-day running average is now 4,514 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 4,133,365 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 231,403 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,704,980 doses of Moderna and 268,108 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 3,154,372 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,859,242 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit our web page (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.