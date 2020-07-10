Report: 5 of 9 businesses reported to OSHA for possible COVID violations are local

Five of the nine Oregon businesses the OLCC reported to OSHA for potential non-compliance with social distance or mask rules over the 4th of July holiday weekend are from the Bend/Redmond area.

The potential violations included employees not wearing masks or not wearing them correctly and crowded outdoor areas where patrons weren’t social distancing, according to a report released Friday.

Terrebonne | Ferguson’s Marke t: Staff were not wearing masks (2 observed days)

t: Staff were not wearing masks (2 observed days) Bend | Astro Lounge : Social distancing – close proximity without masks. Not EE specific, EE wearing mask around chin

: Social distancing – close proximity without masks. Not EE specific, EE wearing mask around chin Bend | Duda’s Billiards Bar : Social distancing – close proximity without masks. EEs and patrons not wearing masks

: Social distancing – close proximity without masks. EEs and patrons not wearing masks Toledo| Muggly’s: Patrons not wearing masks while bowling. Not EE specific comments

Springfield | The Brick House: Small bar plexiglass too many patrons no social distancing. Patrons closer than 6′ to the dancers, Dancers and staff not wearing masks, Patrons not wearing masks

Redmond | General Duffy’s Water Hole : Large concert-style event, social distancing – close proximity without masks, Specifically mentions staff were wearing masks

: Large concert-style event, social distancing – close proximity without masks, Specifically mentions staff were wearing masks Bend | Taj Palace Indian Cuisine/Wall St Bar : Outdoor area crowded, social distancing – close proximity without masks, no mention of staff mask use

: Outdoor area crowded, social distancing – close proximity without masks, no mention of staff mask use Pendleton | The Packard Tavern: Social distancing, Patrons at bar area, no plexiglass at bar area, no mention of staff mask use – photo evidence shows bartender in face covering

Cottage Grove | Bohemian Tavern: Social distancing, Patrons at bar area, no plexiglass at bar area, no mention of staff mask use

“Our formal enforcement tools include issuing citations, which can carry penalties, if we identify violations,” said Aaron Corvin, the public information officer with OSHA.

The Oregon Liquor Control Commission called out downtown Bend as a “problem location” where people weren’t fully complying with state social distancing and mask guidelines during spot checks over the holiday weekend.

OLCC inspectors visited 75 restaurants and bars in Central and Eastern Oregon and delivered a dozen verbal warnings, according to a report released this week.

The report found most of the state’s bars and restaurants following the rules, but said inspectors “encountered several problem locations along the central Oregon coast, some spots in southern Oregon and the city of Bend.”

The report said some businesses and customers in those areas showed a “clear disregard for social distancing requirements.”

“Inspectors found social distancing violations at some bars and restaurants in Bend’s downtown district, portions of Josephine County and the Newport area,” according to the report. “In those locations, inspectors also found licensees violating state statutes or OLCC rules, and the OLCC will be issuing administrative violations to those businesses.”

OLCC inspectors visited 800 businesses across Oregon during the three-day period.

