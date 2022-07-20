Don’t throw it away. Fix it: ‘Repair Café’ event in Bend Wednesday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Have something you love but it’s broken and you feel like your only option is to toss it in a landfill?

Don’t toss it. Head to The Gear Fix in Bend Wednesday night for a Repair Café.

The free event connects people and their broken goods with other people who get their kicks fixing things. The aim is to reduce waste in Central Oregon.

There will also be information from the Oregon State Public Interest Research Group (OSPIRG) about the Right to Repair movement. It’s an effort to make it easier for people to be able to fix their electronic and other devices rather than being forced to pay to take them to an authorized repair shop.

The Repair Café will be held 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Gear Fix, 550 SW Industrial Way in Bend.

