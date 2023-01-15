Rep. Suzanne Bonamici hit by a car; Treated for concussion

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Oregon representative Suzanne Bonamici was struck by a car Friday evening in Portland, her staff says.

Rep. Bonamici’s Communications Director Natalie Crofts posted on her Twitter page that Bonamici and her husband were hit while in a crosswalk after attending an event.

Bonamici is the U.S. representative for Oregon’s first congressional district, which includes Washington, Yamhill, Clatstop and Columbia counties and part of Multnomah County.

She has held the seat since 2012.

According to Crofts, Bonamici was treated for a concussion and a head laceration, while her husband was treated for ‘minor’ injuries.

“She has been released from the hospital to recover at home,” the post read. “The Congresswoman is expected to make a full recovery, but will be unable to attend the town hall meetings in Clatsop and Tillamook Counties today and other public events while she heals.