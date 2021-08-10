Rep. Bentz to hold in-person town halls in Prineville, Redmond

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Rep. Cliff Bentz will hold town halls Friday and Saturday in Central Oregon

On Friday, the freshman Republican congressman will meet with constituents at the Crook County Town Hall in Prineville at 9 a.m.

On Saturday he’ll meet with the public in the North Sister Conference Center at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds for about an hour beginning at 10 a.m.

The Redmond event will also be streamed on Facebook live at facebook.com/repbentz.

Bentz was elected in November to replace long-time 2nd District Rep. Ron Wyden who retired.

Bentz will give brief remarks followed by a constituent Q&A.