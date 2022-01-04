Rep. Bentz nominates 4 Central Oregon students to U.S. service academies

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Rep. Cliff Bentz on Tuesday announced the nomination of 15 Oregon students – including four Central Oregonians – for acceptance to United States service academies for the 2022-2023 school year. The nominations follow the recommendations of a Service Academy Nomination Board, which reviewed applicants’ academic performance, extracurricular involvement, and character. Final admission determinations will be made by each respective academy in spring 2022.

“It is a distinct honor to nominate these outstanding young Oregonians to America’s prestigious service academies,” Bentz said. “Their hard work, dedication, and commitment to serving our nation have earned each of these young leaders the distinction of being nominated to a U.S. Service Academy. They have all demonstrated an ability and a desire to lead by example, grow intellectually, and serve the United States in uniform. I am confident that each nominee will have tremendous success in this admirable endeavor and that their futures will be bright.”

The nominations by Congressman Bentz follow the recommendations made by his office’s Service Academy Nomination Board. “I am very thankful to the distinguished men and women who took the time out of their busy lives to serve on our board and recommend these candidates for Oregon’s Second Congressional District,” Bentz said. “Their experience serving our country in uniform is invaluable to the nomination process and speaks to the caliber of the students they interviewed and recommended for nominations this year.”

Congressman Bentz’s Service Academy Nomination Board included Retired U.S. Marine Corps Colonel Dave Dotterrer, Retired U.S. Air Force Colonel Jeff Smith, Retired U.S. Navy Commander John Howard, Oregon Air National Guard Lieutenant Colonel Shana Stroh and Oregon Army National Guard Lieutenant Colonel Travis Lee.

The Oregon Second Congressional District academy nominees for the 2022-2023 school year include:

Maxwell Andersen, son of Kai and Sara Andersen of Bend, attending Summit High School – nominated to the United States Naval Academy.

Dawson Blackburn, son of Matt and Keri Blackburn of Bend, attending Bend Senior High School – nominated to the United States Military Academy.

Gaven Henry, son of Chris Henry and Amber Hayes of Bend, attending Sisters High School – nominated to the United States Air Force Academy and the United States Naval Academy.