Rep. Bentz calls on Brown to reverse decision on tighter COVID restrictions

Oregon Rep. Cliff Bentz on Monday issued a statement calling on Gov. Kate Brown to “reverse this unfortunate decision” and end the latest round of COVID restrictions placed upon counties across the state.

“In the normal course, as a United States Representative, I would not enter debates regarding state-level politics,” the freshman Republican said. “However, the Governor’s most recent response to the COVID-19 situation is not only historically broad in impact, but an action that causes far more serious damage than benefit. Additionally, in recent days, the Oregon Health Authority actually invited public input from Oregon’s congressional delegation.”

Brown last week ordered 15 Oregon counties – including Deschutes and Crook – to return to “Extreme Risk” COVID restrictions due to surging cases.

Deschutes County last week has more COVID cases than at any time during the pandemic.

Under the tighter restrictions, restaurants must offer only take-out or outdoor dining, gyms are closed and churches are limited to 25% capacity.

County leaders from across the state have also urged the governor to back off the restrictions.