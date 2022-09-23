Man pleads guilty to bringing Molotov cocktails to protest

SEATTLE (AP) — A Renton, Washington man has pleaded guilty to bringing 12 Molotov cocktails to a protest at the Seattle police union headquarters on Labor Day 2020.

Justin Christopher Moore entered his plea to unlawful possession of destructive devices Thursday in U.S. District Court in Seattle.

Prosecutors say he’s scheduled to be sentence on December 21, 2022. He faces up to 10 years in prison.

According to the plea agreement, Moore made 12 gasoline devices and carried them to a protest march at the Seattle Police Officers Guild headquarters.

Police smelled gasoline and discovered the box in a parking lot. Prosecutors say video and other evidence linked Moore to the devices.