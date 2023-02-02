▶️ Redmond Super Bowl cornhole tournament to raise funds for cancer research

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There will be a Super Bowl party and cornhole tournament all-in-one in Redmond this year and it will raise money for a firefighter’s mission to help fund research to fight leukemia and lymphoma.

But there’s another part to this story — and it’s about 300 miles north of here in Seattle.

“There’s pictures of people who have lost loved ones on every floor. So you’re climbing 69 floors and every time you get to a landing, you’ll see somebody’s loved one who has passed away from leukemia and lymphoma and it really hit me hard,” said Washington-based firefighter Anthony Slagle.

He plans to partake in the firefighter stair climbing challenge in Seattle next month. Participants climb 69 floors of stairs while wearing full fire fighter gear weighing 75 pounds.

RELATED: St. Charles building new cancer center in Redmond

RELATED: Anonymous homeless person raises money for local charities

Slagle first took the stair climb as a physical event that would challenge him to stay healthy, workout throughout the year, and earn camaraderie among his fellow firefighters. It soon became just a part of his personal mission to raise awareness.

“My second year doing it, I lost my aunt to lymphoma. It became more of a dedication to her and other people who have the same disease,” Slagle said.

While Slagle prepares year-around for the challenge, he also raises fund through donations for his own fundraiser dedicated to cancer, leukemia and lymphoma awareness and research. He has a lofty goal of reaching $100,000 before he retires. This year, he’ll have some local help.

“This year it’s going to be Super Bowl and cornhole for a cause. That cause is going to be for the firefighter stair climb challenge,” Oregon State Trooper and Slagle’s soon to be brother-in-law Travis Ring said.

He, along with the Central Oregon Cornhole Club, are hosting a cornhole tournament on Super Bowl Sunday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Redmond. All proceeds will go to leukemia research.

“It’s a $10 buy-in for the tournament. There is an entry fee donation that is greatly appreciated. All the proceeds of that entry fee will be going to my brother-in-law Anthony Slagle and all that money will go to his fundraising for leukemia,” Ring said.

Slagle has raised $20,000 out of his $100,000 goal. He says any donations help in his mission. You can donate here.