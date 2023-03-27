REMINDER: Deadline to remove studded tires is this Friday, March 31

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

You have five days left to remove your studded tires, if you live in Oregon.

Those who still have studded tires after this Friday, March 31 could receive citations for Class C traffic violations, and a fine of $165.

“We encourage drivers to not wait until March 31 to remove their studded tires, especially if they aren’t driving in the mountain passes between now and then,” said Galen McGill, ODOT State Maintenance and Operations Engineer.

Studded tires are allowed in the state from Nov. 1 through March 31.

This comes as snow remains in the Central Oregon forecast through at least Sunday. For updates, visit the Central Oregon Daily News weather page.

Drivers can continue to use traction tires and chains after the deadline.

A 2014 study showed studded tires cause about $8.5 million in damage each year to state highways.