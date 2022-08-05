▶️ Fallen hero exhibit at Deschutes County Fair touches hearts, souls

by Brooke Snavely | Central Oregon Daily News

Amid all the fun, games and interactive displays at this year’s fair, there is one exhibit that is meant to make people stop and think about military service members past and present.

If you are looking for a break from the hustle and bustle of the fair, you’ll find it at the Remembering Our Fallen national traveling exhibit in the center court.

Pictures and information about thousands of service men and women who’ve died since the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks are on display.

Look carefully and you’ll find Oregonians, including 20-year-old Jack Ostrovsky from Bend who perished two years ago during a training accident off the coast of California.

“We are just so honored that, on the two-year anniversary of losing our son, that this memorial would be here in this community honoring him,” said Peter Ostrovsky.

Jack’s parents Peter and Lynn Ostrovsky spent 3 1/2 hours with cadets from the Redmond Junior ROTC helping set up the exhibit .

“One lady yesterday afternoon, I think she touched every picture on every panel. She was here for a long time,” said Scott Tomlinson, Patriotic Productions. “She wept. She laughed. We talked. We hugged. That was just an amazing experience.”

Jack Ostrovsky’s cremains will be buried in the hallowed grounds of Arlington National Cemetery on September 27.

There are more than 5,000 photos of soldiers, sailors and marines in the exhibit.

It is both somber and celebratory of the freedoms we enjoy in this country thanks to the sacrifices of others.