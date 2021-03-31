Rekindled debris burn sparked Bull Springs Fire NW of Bend

Fire officials say gusty winds rekindled a debris burn Sunday, starting the Bull Springs Fire that forced hundreds of evacuations in neighborhoods northwest of Bend near Tumalo.

Christie Shaw, an Oregon Department of Forestry spokeswoman, said the 211-acre fire is now 90% contained.

Wind gusts near Bend Sunday reached as high as 65 mph, knocking down trees and power lines.

Several neighborhoods north of Bend’s Shevlin Park were forced to evacuate while others were put on Level 1 evacuation notice.

No homes were lost, but a couple of outbuildings were destroyed as crews were able to get a handle on the fire laster Sunday night as winds died down and some rain fell on the area.

Shaw said they’ll have six engines, one Oregon Department of Corrections crew, and the Prineville Hotshots working the blaze on Wednesday.

A similar rekindled debris burn caused a small bushfire near Deschutes River Woods on Sunday.

That fire threatened structures on Cinder Butte and Apache Road, burning four lots, debris, vehicles and an outbuilding before crews got a handle on it.