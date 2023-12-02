▶️ Kids run down Wall Street in the first annual Reindeer Rush Race

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Cascade Relays put on the first ever Reindeer Rush Race in Downtown Bend Saturday.

Nearly 500 kids wearing reindeer antlers sprinted down Wall Street.

The race was broken down by age groups and the emphasis was on the rush not the race because everyone was a winner.

The free event was a fun way for kids to usher in the start of the Bend Christmas parade.

“The whole goal is to be able to bring families and kids together to create a tradition for families to be able to run this together and enjoy right before the Christmas parade, an opportunity to get out there and go for a little sprint,” said Scott Douglass, CEO of Cascade Relays

The event is planned to return next year with the addition of a new race called the Mistletoe Miler.

