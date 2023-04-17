REI closing Portland store, citing break-ins and thefts

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

REI has announced it is closing its only store in Portland. Like other Rose City businesses that have recently announced closures, they are citing safety and security concerns in the city as one of the chief reasons.

Portland’s REI is located in the Pearl District. It will close in early 2024.

“The safety of our employees, members and customers is always our number one priority,” reads a message from REI to members. “In recent years, Portland has been dealing with increased crime in our neighborhood and beyond. Last year, REI Portland had its highest number of break-ins and thefts in two decades, despite actions to provide extra security.”

The co-0p also says it has outgrown its current location.

“While we do not believe a downtown Portland location will be possible in the near term, our stores in Tualatin, Hillsboro and Clackamas remain open and ready to outfit you with the gear and advice you need to enjoy life outside,” the company told members.

Last week, Coava Coffee Roasters announced it was closing its store on the edge of the Pearl District. It cited “extreme violence and criminal activity on an almost daily basis for the last few years.”